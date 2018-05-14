When an Australian mother was told that one of her twin boys would require surgery for a congenital heart defect following his birth, she opted to legally kill him through late-term abortion rather than provide for his care. In 2011, Melbourne’s Royal Women’s Hospital proceeded to execute this 32 week old innocent child, accidentally injecting his healthy brother with the deadly drug instead. The wrong child had been targeted for extermination by an ultrasound technician.

After the mistake was discovered, the mother then had the son she originally intended to target killed during an emergency Caesarean section.

This statement was issued by the hospital:

“This is a terrible tragedy and the hospital is deeply sorry for the loss suffered by the patient and her family. We are conducting a full investigation and continue to offer the family and affected staff every support.”

Health Services Commissioner Beth Wilson said she had never heard of a mistake like it. “It would have been complicated, however that doesn’t mean the greatest care shouldn’t still be taken,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

As the mother, the hospital, and the Australian government wring their hands over the lack of care in properly selecting the right child to kill, those of us who have managed to hold on to our humanity during this era of mass human slaughter know it never mattered which child died first.

Abortion is destroying everything good in this world. Millions of people, including ‘doctors’, have so embraced the destruction of human life that they are incapable of understanding what they are actually doing. If you can’t think of a good enough reason to kill a child following their birth, you shouldn’t be able to think of a good enough reason to kill them before.

Abortion is simply a euphemism for murder. If you have yet to be assimilated by the abortion culture, you have a duty to awaken your fellow human beings to the truth. If not you, then who?