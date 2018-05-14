When an Australian mother was told that one of her twin boys would require surgery for a congenital heart defect following his birth, she opted to legally kill him through late-term abortion rather than provide for his care. In 2011, Melbourne’s Royal Women’s Hospital proceeded to execute this 32 week old innocent child, accidentally injecting his healthy brother with the deadly drug instead. The wrong child had been targeted for extermination by an ultrasound technician.
After the mistake was discovered, the mother then had the son she originally intended to target killed during an emergency Caesarean section.
This statement was issued by the hospital:
“This is a terrible tragedy and the hospital is deeply sorry for the loss suffered by the patient and her family. We are conducting a full investigation and continue to offer the family and affected staff every support.”
Health Services Commissioner Beth Wilson said she had never heard of a mistake like it. “It would have been complicated, however that doesn’t mean the greatest care shouldn’t still be taken,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
As the mother, the hospital, and the Australian government wring their hands over the lack of care in properly selecting the right child to kill, those of us who have managed to hold on to our humanity during this era of mass human slaughter know it never mattered which child died first.
Abortion is destroying everything good in this world. Millions of people, including ‘doctors’, have so embraced the destruction of human life that they are incapable of understanding what they are actually doing. If you can’t think of a good enough reason to kill a child following their birth, you shouldn’t be able to think of a good enough reason to kill them before.
Abortion is simply a euphemism for murder. If you have yet to be assimilated by the abortion culture, you have a duty to awaken your fellow human beings to the truth. If not you, then who?
Join the Cultureshift!
Be a voice for the voiceless by subscribing to our weekly digest and sharing the truth with the world.
Join the Cultureshift!
Be a voice for the voiceless by subscribing to our weekly digest and sharing the truth with the world.
15 Comments
If not me, then who….. I am being told by others who “managed to hold on to our humanity during this era of mass human slaughter” that I am too vocal about the need to end abortion. I am so discouraged.
Simply ask those people how vocal they would like you to be if their life was in jeopardy. I suspect they would claim you couldn’t be vocal enough. Never give up on those scheduled to die today!
Amen!
I don’t believe any of us who know that “abortion” = murder, killing, torture can ever be “too vocal” about what abortion is, and that it needs to be outlawed. Don’t be discouraged. Continue speaking up for those who can’t yet speak for themselves. Hugs and prayer for you.
Wow!! Some women shouldn’t be mothers at all . Heartless cow even after the terrible mistake she still had the other baby killed instead of fighting for him that’s so sad . Shame on the lack of professional doctor’s there two mistake or not it’s still murder and his license should be taken away . It’s easy to make a mistake but doctors are meant to be well trained not to be a dump lazy sack of shit . An investigation really?? How hard is it to just sack the doctor who inserted the drug to the wrong baby ? Too many lack doctor’s not giving a shit anymore and being let away with it to . Absolute joke.
Both boys are better off in Heaven than being stuck on Earth with such a selfish, self-centered woman who can’t seem to muster up unconditional love for her own children. Plus being born into a society that thinks nothing of killing off fellow humans for convenience, they’re better off in Heaven. Maybe they will help us stop abortion.
They certainly are better off in heaven.
However, that doesn’t take away the guilt of this woman, whom I hesitate to call “mother”, because I almost cannot conceive of a mother having this done to her two precious babies. Both of her children were murdered, pure and simple. She is guilty, as are the medical people involved.
Having said that, I must also add that anyone who has had an abortion or abortions and is truly sorry, anyone filled with guilt because of it, can turn to God for forgiveness, and God forgives. We are all sinners, in need of forgiveness for many reasons, and women who have aborted are no exception….as well, by the way, as the men, the fathers who condoned abortion if their babies.
God’s mercy is great.
Amen
the lack of care in properly selecting the right child to kill — isn’t this an oxymoron?? care vs kill
Sadly, so often we hear of birth defects diagnosed in utero that end up not being there at all and healthy babies are born. Is it possible they killed the wrong baby because the “defect” didn’t show up on the sonogram again? Even so, if a simple operation was all it took to fix said defect, why kill the baby? If there was a high percentage chance that the baby could die after surgery, isn’t it better to die in the arms of love rather than to be so callously murdered? This culture of death is truly maddening. I just don’t get how anyone could just throw a life away like that.
I have no sympathy whatsoever for that woman. My sympathy is with the child who died. Wonder what the remaining twin will be thinking of his mother when he is old enough to work out that she wanted him dead but instead by mistake, had his twin killed? This is a natural consequence of what could happen when you play God with who lives and who dies.
I missed the part about the other baby being killed. This sad story just gets worse. The mother was not going to be deterred in her decision to terminate the life of that poor baby with the heart complaint. Unbelievable.
I believe both babies were killed.
Thank you, I re-read the article and just noticed that. Disgraceful.
The lack of compassion on here is shocking. Regardless of what anyone has done, God loves these people, and we are called to love too. That doesn’t mean we have to agree with others, but in our differing opinions we continue to love others. Anger and hostility is never going to win people for Jesus.